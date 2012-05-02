SEOUL May 2 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data that eased recent worries that the world's largest economy may be losing steam.

Early gains were led by builders, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction rising 3.5 percent while Daelim Industrial climbed 2.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 1,994.96 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)