By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 2 South Korean shares rose for a
fourth straight session on Wednesday, closing just shy of the
psychological level of 2,000 points after better-than-expected
U.S. manufacturing output eased worries of a slowdown in the
world's largest economy.
The gains were led by energy firms and brokerages both of
which have been laggards with equity firms losing 12.3 percent
of their market value in April.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
advanced 0.86 percent to close at 1,999.07 points.
"The strong rally in local shares despite lingering woes in
Europe indicate heavier focus on the U.S. economy and strong
manufacturing data pointing to its recovery," said Lee Jae-hoon,
an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
U.S. factory activity grew in April at the strongest rate in
10 months, topping the high end of a forecast in a Reuters poll
and alleviating concerns that the U.S. economy had hit the
brakes to start off the second quarter.
Korea Investment Holdings, a brokerage, rallied
8.7 percent while Woori Investment & Securities
gained 4.5 percent.
Energy counters snapped a nine-day losing streak as GS
Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second-largest
crude oil refiner, rallied 4.7 percent while S-Oil,
the country's third-biggest refiner, gained 3.7 percent.
"Underperforming stocks are usually the first ones to
rebound at the beginning of a recovery cycle," said Park
Seung-jin, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index rose 0.85
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was up1.39
percent.
Shares in polysilicon-maker OCI Co Ltd soared
9.1 percent after solar products firm LDK Solar Co Ltd
said it cut more than 5,000 jobs this year in the face of
dwindling prices and margins, easing some of the oversupply
burden that has racked the industry in recent
months.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
shares climbed 5 percent after local media said the company was
in the midst of finalizing a 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) deal
to expand and modernize an oil refinery in Venezuela.
Share turnover was seen at 6.2 trillion won ($5.49 billion),
a 25 percent pick-up from the daily average of 4.9 trillion won
traded during a choppy April.
Foreign investors snapped a three-day buying streak, dumping
a net 131.6 billion won ($116.5 million) worth of shares, which
was offset by institutions and retail investors, who bought a
net 60.9 billion won and 127.5 billion won worth respectively.
Analysts said investors may resist over-exposure in the
near-term ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday
and weekend elections in Greece and France.
Move on day +0.86 percent
12-month high 2,209.09 2 May 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.49 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1130.1250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)