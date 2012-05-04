BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
SEOUL May 4 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data readings stoked concerns that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be losing steam, but the main index still managed to halt a two-week slide.
Blue chips succumbed to profit-taking, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sliding 2.9 percent while Hyundai Motor slumped 3.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,989.15 points, up 0.7 percent on the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.