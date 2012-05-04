SEOUL May 4 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data readings stoked concerns that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be losing steam, but the main index still managed to halt a two-week slide.

Blue chips succumbed to profit-taking, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sliding 2.9 percent while Hyundai Motor slumped 3.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,989.15 points, up 0.7 percent on the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)