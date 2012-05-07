SEOUL May 7 Seoul shares tumbled to a three-month intraday low on Monday morning, battered by concerns about the impact of weekend elections in France and Greece on the euro zone debt crisis and weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.79 percent at 1,953.48 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)