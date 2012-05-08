* Resilience in U.S stocks calms jittery sentiment * Cyclicals rebound after steep declines on Monday * SK hynix bucks gaining trend among techs By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 8 South Korea's main KOSPI index rode technical support to stage a mild recovery on Tuesday from a three-month closing low hit in the previous session, after U.S. stocks were relatively undisturbed by the anti-austerity wave sweeping across Europe. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.45 percent at 1,965.29 points as of 0150 GMT. "Technicals are kicking in after yesterday's exaggerated falls, with investors seeing little fundamental risk from the news out of Europe beyond the initial shock," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Wall Street investors on Monday brushed off the news of political upheaval in Europe, encouraged by calls for more growth-oriented policies which have gained traction among European officials in recent weeks. "(French president-elect Francois) Hollande is not a radical. He may pursue some small changes under the guidelines of the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund, and the European Commission, with that troika still serving as the main determinant of the euro zone's policy direction," said Cho. Cyclicals recovered after posting steep losses in the previous session, with Samsung Heavy Industries, the world's second-largest shipbuilder and one of Monday's heaviest decliners, gaining 2.4 percent. GS Holdings rose 2 percent after its subsidiary GS Caltex, South Korea's second-biggest crude refiner, restarted a naphtha splitter unit that was unexpectedly shut down last month, according to traders. Large-cap technology shares lent support, with Samsung SDI rallying 4.6 percent while LG Display climbed 1.9 percent. Chipmaker SK hynix bucked the trend, falling 0.9 percent after Micron Technology won the right to negotiate exclusively for a buyout of Elpida Memory after bidding an excess of $2.5 billion for the Japanese firm, potentially surpassing SK hynix to create the world's second-largest chipmaker. Shares in SKC Corp rose 1.8 percent after local media reports the company had developed the world's thinnest ceramic film for near field communication (NFC) modules, a core component of various devices including smartphones. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)