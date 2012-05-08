SEOUL, May 9 Seoul shares are expected to fall
on Wednesday after unsettling political developments in Greece
stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its
existing bailout and exit the euro zone.
"Political uncertainty in Europe and recently dashed hopes
of further easing by the U.S. central bank has stifled offshore
liquidity inflow. Blue chips will take a hit, but investors
aren't likely to buy into small-caps either after a broadly
lacklustre earnings season," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
Greece sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday when the Leftist
candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new
anti-austerity coalition which the biggest party said would
destroy the country.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.54 percent to close at 1,967.01 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22: 37
GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,363.72 -0.43% -5.860
USD/JPY 79.87 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.842 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,605.24 0.02% 0.360
US CRUDE $97.30 0.30% 0.290
DOW JONES 12932.09 -0.59% -76.44
ASIA ADRS 121.57 -1.44% -1.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims loss
>Greek political fears push prices up
>Euro slips for 7th day vs dlr; politics weigh
>Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries
---STOCKS TO WATCH--
**KT CORP **
KT Corp has cut its offer for a 20 percent
post-issue stake in South African telecoms group Telkom
by nearly a third, bringing the total sale value down to about
3.3 billion rand ($421.57 million).
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES **
Samsung Heavy Industries denied reports of a rumored
stake sale in the firm by major shareholders, which include
Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance
, in a filing to the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)