SEOUL May 9 Seoul shares fell at the market open on Wednesday after unsettling political developments in Greece raised fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout plan and exit the euro zone.

Shipbuilders led early falls, with Hyundai Heavy Industries dropping 2.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering retreated 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.44 percent at 1,958.26 as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)