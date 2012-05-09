SEOUL May 9 Seoul shares fell to a fresh three-month closing low on Wednesday, as political developments in Greece stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout plan and pull out of the euro zone.

Shipyards underperformed on worries vessel buyers could face financial constraints. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering plunged 6.1 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled 5.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.85 percent to close at 1,950.29 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)