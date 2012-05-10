* KOSPI pulls back from 3-month low on China, technicals
* S.Korea c.bank holds base rate steady, reaction muted
* Samsung Electronics poised for sixth losing session
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 10 Seoul shares were lower Thursday,
but pulled back from an early drop to a 3-1/2 month intraday low
soon after the market opened, underpinned by technical support
and ahead of Chinese trade data expected to indicate stabilising
imports.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.25 percent at 1,945.33 as of 0326 GMT.
The main index fell as much as 0.67 percent earlier in the
session as foreign investors continued to sell amid concern over
the health of Spanish banks and a political divide in Greece,
breaking below the closely watched 120-day moving average of
1,945.50 points.
"Strong floor resistance was building up near the 1,950
level and bargain bids were placed on a hair trigger, pouring
out as soon as the threshold was breached," said Song Chang-sik,
an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
Highly anticipated April trade data from China is expected
to show exports stabilising as imports tick higher, reinforcing
the view that the world's second-biggest economy has bottomed
out and helping China shares outpace regional peers on
Thursday.
"Data from China isn't going to blow anybody away, but it
will likely remain consistent with a soft-landing scenario while
preserving Beijing's pro-growth policies," said Jeon Jong-kyu,
an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Market reactions were muted after South Korea's central bank
held interest rates steady as expected for an 11th consecutive
month on Thursday, keeping its focus on curbing inflation rather
than growth-oriented policies despite some signs of a
slowdown.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was 0.2 percent
lower, on course to post a sixth consecutive declining session
after riding post-earnings momentum to soar to an all-time
record high.
LG Electronics Inc rose 2.5 percent, poised for
a three-day winning streak on short-covering by foreign
investors.
STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd rose 3 percent after media
reports cited industry sources as saying the company would begin
construction of a grain terminal in western Brazil in late May.
