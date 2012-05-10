* Bargain-bids flow in after breach of key support level * Weaker-than-expected China trade data adds pressure * Telecoms underperform on dwindling margins, 4G network costs * Samsung Electronics posts sixth consecutive decline By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 10 Seoul shares weakened to a 3-1/2 month closing low on Thursday but ended off of the session's low, underpinned by technical support at a key chart level that helped to offset unexpectedly weak trade data from China. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.27 percent at 1,944.93 points. The main index fell as much as 0.67 percent early in the session as foreign investors extended selling amid concern over the health of Spanish banks and a political divide in Greece, breaking below the closely watched 120-day moving average at 1,945.50 points. "Bargain bids were placed on a hair trigger as the index fell to the support line seen near 1,950 points, kicking in after the threshold was breached," said Song Chang-sik, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. A flurry of buying briefly lifted the index into positive territory near mid-session but the spurt of momentum was short-lived, with the market coming under added pressure from unexpectedly weak Chinese trade data that cast doubt over the strength of recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Investors will be watching for more economic data from China of Friday indication inflation, producer prices, industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales. Analysts said there was further room for downward correction, despite the technical support seen on Thursday, as the latest developments that have shrouded Europe under a veil of uncertainty start to manifest themselves. "Although we're not likely to see an all-out-exodus from risk or extreme circumstances such as Greece exiting the euro zone at least in the near-term, uncertainty will constantly weigh on the market in the background for the time being," said Shinhan Investment & Securities analyst Han Bum-ho. Telecommunications counters underperformed, with analysts citing shrinking margins and heavy start-up and marketing costs for 4G LTE networks. LG UPlus Corp tumbled 4.6 percent, while KT Corp shed 1.6 percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd eased 0.3 percent on a sixth straight session of profit-taking after riding post-earnings momentum to an all-time high. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd bucked the broader trend with a 1.3 percent gain, snapping a four-day skid after local media reports said it had won a 740 billion won ($648.9 million) drillship order. STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd rose 2.3 percent after media reports cited industry sources as saying the company would begin construction of a grain terminal in western Brazil in late May. Reactions were muted after the central bank met expectations by holding interest rates steady for an 11th consecutive month on Thursday, keeping its focus on curbing inflation rather than growth-oriented policies despite some signs of a slowdown. Trading was choppy, with 418.4 million shares changing hands on the main bourse, the lowest volume in three weeks. Losers outnumbered decliners 431 to 381. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 0.35 percent, while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.55 percent. Move on day -0.27 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.52 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1140.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)