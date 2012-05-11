* KOSPI down 3.6 pct for the week, set fresh 3-1/2 mth low * JPMorgan, China data sap risk appetites as foreigners sell * Heavyweight blue-chips fall, Samsung Elec on seven-day skid * Celltrion shares jump 15 pct on issuance of bonus shares By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 11 Seoul shares declined for a third straight session to wrap up their worst-performing week this year, with investors spooked by news that JPMorgan had suffered $2 billion in losses from a flawed hedging strategy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 1.43 percent to close at 1,917.13 points, a fresh 3-1/2 month closing low and down 3.6 percent for the week. JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse". Risk-sensitive brokerage stocks were battered by the news, as Mirae Asset Securities fell 4.3 percent while Korea Investment Holdings slid 3.9 percent. "The market interpreted the news as a serious risk-off trigger. With the euro zone still languishing in uncertainty, investors had their hopes pinned on Chinese data, which turned out to be a heavy disappointment," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. China's factory output rose by 9.3 percent in April compared with March's 11.9 percent, sharply underperforming expectations as cooling demand at home and abroad dragged on production growth. The weak data erased prior hopes of a pick-up in the world's second-largest economy after a first-quarter trough, weighing on growth-related counters with builders underperforming. Hyundai Engineering & Construction sagged 4 percent while Daewoo Engineering & Construction dropped 3.4 percent. Earlier, China said its annual consumer inflation moderated to 3.4 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March, but above the 3.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. "Investors were hoping that inflation would ease further to provide more breathing space for Chinese policymakers in implementing easing steps," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. "With the euro zone not expected to pull out of negative growth until the end of the year and recovery momentum sputtering in the U.S, the pre-condition for easing is still there, but the market can't help but be disappointed for now," he added. Large-cap, technology blue-chips slumped as foreign investors further cut their exposure to risk assets, as Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent, while SK Hynix tumbled 4.5 percent amidst talks of a merger between rivals Micron Technology and Elpida Memory. Offshore players disposed a net 170.7 billion won ($149.4 million) worth of shares on Friday, setting an eight-day selling streak with foreign capital outflow totaling a net 1,842.6 billion won during the stretch. POSCO was the lone winner among peer steelmakers which suffered broad losses across the board, edging up 0.8 percent on media reports that it was planning to invest $1.5 billion to expand capacity at its steel reprocessing facility in Maharashtra, India. Shares in Celltrion bucked the wider trend, spiking by the daily limit of 15 percent after it announced via a regulatory filing an issue of 57.8 million bonus shares to be handed out to shareholders on June 29. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 1.51 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.12 percent lower. Move on day -1.43 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +5.01 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)