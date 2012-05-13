SEOUL, May 14 Seoul shares are seen opening
higher on Monday, recovering from a 3-1/2 month low after signs
of economic weakness prompted China, South Korea's largest
trading partner, to free up more funds for banks to lend out.
China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion
yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending after data on Friday showed the
economy weakening, not rebounding as many had
expected.
"The news of China's reserve ratio cut may be enough for
bottom-fishing investors to seek bargains," said Kwak Jung-bo,
an analyst at Samsung Securities.
China, Japan and South Korea agreed at a summit on Sunday to
launch negotiations for a three-way free trade pact they said
could help fend off global economic chills, but the talks are
expected to be long and difficult because of decades of
rivalry.
Greece's anti-austerity leftist leader spurned an invitation
from the president for a final round of coalition talks on
Monday, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to
win.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.43 percent to close at 1,917.13 points on Friday, posting its
worst trading week of 2012.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,353.39 -0.34% -4.600
USD/JPY 79.92 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.841 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,578.89 0.04% 0.590
US CRUDE $95.50 -0.66% -0.630
DOW JONES 12820.60 -0.27% -34.44
ASIA ADRS 120.36 -0.92% -1.12
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Banks hit by JPMorgan; Wall St ends week lower
>Prices up on Europe worries, US banks
>Euro near 3-1/2-month low vs dollar on Greece
>Oil dip as China data outweighs upbeat US consumers
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING **
Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing that a Nigerian
court of appeal had ruled in favor of the company and the South
Korean consortium of which is a part, overturning a Nigerian
government decision to nullify its deal to develop an oil field
in the country.
**SK NETWORKS **
SK Networks reported to the Korea Exchange on Friday that it was
mulling the sale of a stake it holds in SK Securities Co
but that no decision had yet been made.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)