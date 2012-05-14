* KOSPI poised for a 4-day skid on Greek woes, China
weakness
* Shipyards underperform as Europe financing worries persist
* Samsung Elec up 0.7 pct, on track to snap 7-day slide
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 14 Seoul shares fell to a four-month
intraday low on Monday, as the political quagmire in Greece and
unexpected signs of weakness in China's economy outweighed the
response by China's central bank to bolster lending capacity.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.55 percent at 1,906.64 points as of 0245 GMT after
falling as low as 1,900.43 points earlier, on track for a
fourth-consecutive losing session.
"Despite China's reserve ratio cut, it was viewed to be too
little too late. Investors are running low on confidence and
wary of volatility ever since technical support at the 120-day
moving average faltered and never recovered," said Bae
Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Monday's decline further widened the gap between share
prices and the closely-watched 120-day moving average, currently
at 1,946.42, which was breached on Thursday.
Shipyards tumbled across the board on persistent financing
worries for their European clients given the unfolding crisis in
Greece. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard fell 5.1 percent and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3.4
percent.
Some large-cap technology shares bucked the wider trend to
post moderate gains, with Samsung Electronics up 0.7
percent, looking poised to snap a seven-day slide, while SK
Hynix rose 1.2 percent.
"Techs are expected to post an even better second quarter
than the first, immune to the signs of slowdown in the global
economy. There's nothing else to buy into because everyone else
is suffering," Park Sung-min, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
Trading remained choppy, with 1.88 trillion won worth of
shares ($1.6 billion) exchanging hands approaching mid-session,
38.2 percent of the daily average in May.
Investors showed a muted reaction to China's long-awaited
bank reserve ratio cut on Saturday, sceptical about whether the
monetary response could offset indications of further slowdown
in the world's second largest economy.
"With the situation in Europe going from bad to worse, the
market is questioning whether a late, band-aid response from
China is going to mend battered confidence," said Park Ok-hee,
an analyst at IBK Securities.
China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves on Saturday to head off the risk of a sudden
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, after data on
Friday showed signs of surprise weakness.
Greece's anti-austerity leftist leader spurned an invitation
from the president for a final round of coalition talks on
Monday, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to
win.
($1 = 1146.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)