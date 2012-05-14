* KOSPI poised for a 4-day skid on Greek woes, China weakness * Shipyards underperform as Europe financing worries persist * Samsung Elec up 0.7 pct, on track to snap 7-day slide By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 14 Seoul shares fell to a four-month intraday low on Monday, as the political quagmire in Greece and unexpected signs of weakness in China's economy outweighed the response by China's central bank to bolster lending capacity. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.55 percent at 1,906.64 points as of 0245 GMT after falling as low as 1,900.43 points earlier, on track for a fourth-consecutive losing session. "Despite China's reserve ratio cut, it was viewed to be too little too late. Investors are running low on confidence and wary of volatility ever since technical support at the 120-day moving average faltered and never recovered," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Monday's decline further widened the gap between share prices and the closely-watched 120-day moving average, currently at 1,946.42, which was breached on Thursday. Shipyards tumbled across the board on persistent financing worries for their European clients given the unfolding crisis in Greece. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard fell 5.1 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3.4 percent. Some large-cap technology shares bucked the wider trend to post moderate gains, with Samsung Electronics up 0.7 percent, looking poised to snap a seven-day slide, while SK Hynix rose 1.2 percent. "Techs are expected to post an even better second quarter than the first, immune to the signs of slowdown in the global economy. There's nothing else to buy into because everyone else is suffering," Park Sung-min, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. Trading remained choppy, with 1.88 trillion won worth of shares ($1.6 billion) exchanging hands approaching mid-session, 38.2 percent of the daily average in May. Investors showed a muted reaction to China's long-awaited bank reserve ratio cut on Saturday, sceptical about whether the monetary response could offset indications of further slowdown in the world's second largest economy. "With the situation in Europe going from bad to worse, the market is questioning whether a late, band-aid response from China is going to mend battered confidence," said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK Securities. China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday to head off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, after data on Friday showed signs of surprise weakness. Greece's anti-austerity leftist leader spurned an invitation from the president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to win. ($1 = 1146.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)