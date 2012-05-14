* KOSPI inches down on Europe, though debt woes largely
priced in
* Index pares some losses after briefly falling to near
1,900
* Offshore investors net sellers for 9th straight day
* NCSoft plunges 12 pct on release of new game by rival firm
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 14 Seoul shares dropped for the
fourth straight day on Monday, inching down as the threat of a
new election in Greece worsened the sense of crisis in the euro
zone, although declines were paired slightly as investors looked
for bargains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.18 percent lower to close at 1,913.73 points, falling as far
as a four-month intraday low at 1,900.43 points before staging a
late rebound.
"Institutional buying from state pension funds was seen near
the next support line of 1,900 points and foreign sell-offs were
relatively subdued compared to last week," said Lee Da-seul, an
analyst at KB Investment & Securities, adding that while jitters
over Europe remain, they have largely been priced into markets.
Offshore investors were sellers for the ninth day in a row,
dumping a net 165 billion Korean won's ($143.9 million) worth of
shares on Monday for a total of 2,014 billion won in net
outflows over the period, although selling was lighter than the
last five daily sessions.
The small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index declined 1.04
percent.
Key large-cap technology stocks, highlight outperformers
since the beginning of the year, gained modestly, with Samsung
Electronics edging up 0.8 percent to snap a
seven-day skid, and SK Hynix gaining 2.8 percent.
"Techs are generally expected to post an even better second
quarter than the first, immune to the signs of slowdown in the
global economy. Looking at other sectors, there's nothing much
else to buy into," said Park Sung-min, an analyst at Kyobo
Securities.
NCSoft, a South Korean online-game developer,
plunged 12 percent, however, on the eve of the release of
"Diablo III", a highly-anticipated game by U.S. rival Blizzard
Entertainment.
Shares in biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion
extended gains to soar 7 percent, following Friday's 15 percent
jump after it said it would issue 57.8 million bonus shares to
stockholders.
Although the main bourse faced early pressure from the
latest signs of slowdown in China's economy, investors welcomed
a move by the country to boost lending capacity as a key first
step towards additional easing measures.
"With the index's PER ratio dipping below 9:1, investors
were looking to ride on any remotely positive signals, and
lapped up the prospects of a loosening in China's tight-fisted
policy stance further down the road," said Kim Young-joon, an
analyst at SK Securities.
"The crisis in Europe is still unfolding, however, so there
may be room for more corrections, though investors should
remember that the latest signs of weakness in the U.S. and
Chinese economies are hiccups, not signs of a change in
direction or another recession," he continued.
Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from
the president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday,
all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to
win.
Move on day -0.18 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.81 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1146.6000 Korean won)
(Additional Reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Joseph
Radford)