* KOSPI falls to 4-mth low, breaches support at 1,900 * Crude refiners slide as oil tumbles on Europe, China * Some investors turn to defensive plays By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 15 Seoul shares extended falls to a four-month intraday low on Tuesday, dropping below a key chart level as investors fled riskier assets on heightened concerns Greece could be expelled from the euro zone. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was poised for its fifth straight day of losees, having declined 1.48 percent to 1,885.38 points as of 0145 GMT, below psychologically-important support at 1,900 points. "Greece looks to be on the verge of taking the exit door, but EU officials have failed to provide any details on how they plan to respond to such a scenario," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "Despite the support line at 1,900 points being breached, foreign and retail investors are so focused on Europe that they are not seeking bargains. Perhaps intervention from institutional buyers such as pension funds could stymie some of the losses, though the market has turned extremely bearish." A last-ditch effort by the Greek president to form a technocratic government failed on Monday as anti-austerity opponents rejected the proposal, all but ensuring a new election which looks likely to be won by leftists who are against the EU/IMF bailout, a move which could push Greece out of the euro zone. Institutional investors were lead sellers on Tuesday morning, offloading a net 116.8 billion won's ($101.6 million) worth of shares. Offshore players dumped a net 80.6 billion won, on course for their tenth day of selling. Volatile, high-beta stocks were battered across the board, with crude oil refiners emerging as highlight underperformers. They faced pressure after oil prices tumbled to a three-and-a-half month low on the concerns over Greece and a slowdown in China's economy. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude-oil refiner, tumbled 4.6 percent, while GS Holdings, the parent of the country's second-biggest refiner, slid 4.7 percent. Blue-chip technology shares also weighed, with LG Display declining 4.6 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix retreated 4 percent. Some defensive plays such as telecom firms managed to climb, however. SK Telecom rose 1.1 percent and KT Corp advanced 2.2 percent. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 1.2 percent and the small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index tumbled 2.64 percent. ($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)