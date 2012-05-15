* KOSPI falls 0.77 pct but pares losses; institutional
buying helps
* STX Pan Ocean falls on report of planned vessel selloff
* Investors rotate into defensive plays; foodmakers gain
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 15 Seoul shares closed down for a
fifth straight session on Tuesday, drifting below the
closely-watched 1,900 point threshold on heightened concerns
about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, but pared
losses in late trade on technical support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.77 percent to wrap up trade at 1,898.96 points, recovering
from a session low of 1,881.8 points but still finishing below
the 1,900 level for the first time since mid-January.
"Suspected intervention from institutional fund vehicles was
spotted in late trade, cutting losses," said Chung Seung-jae, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Institutional investors reversed an early selling binge with
a flurry of late bids, squeezing out a net purchase of 17.9
billion won ($15.6 million) on the day.
Foreign capital flight progressed however, with offshore
investors pulling out of the market for a 10th consecutive
session, dumping a net 168.5 billion won worth of shares on
Tuesday and a net total of 2,179.3 billion won during the
selling stretch.
Crude oil refiners underperformed, facing pressure after oil
prices tumbled to a three-and-a-half month low over concerns on
Greece and a slowdown in China's economy.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude-oil
refiner, fell 2.8 percent, while GS Holdings, parent
of the country's second-biggest refiner, slid 3 percent.
Shares in STX Pan Ocean tumbled 6.5 percent on
media reports that its holding company, STX Corp,
was planning to sell off unprofitable vessels in Pan Ocean's
fleet to provide funds for its cash-strapped parent.
Investors rotated into defensive plays, with tobacco maker
KT&G gaining 1.2 percent while foodmaker Orion Corp
rose 1.9 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks closed down 0.7
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index
fell 1.6 percent.
Greece's president made a last-ditch proposal to ask
politicians to form a technocratic government which the leftists
rejected, all but ensuring a new election which looks likely to
be won by anti-austerity opponents who are against the EU/IMF
bailout, a move which could push Greece out of the euro zone.
"The ongoing situation in Europe is a fluid one and the
market likely to respond on a day-to-day basis until a path
becomes clearer, but as of right now there is no clear bottom,"
said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
France's newly sworn-in President Hollande is set to fly to
Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their first
face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, talks seen as pivotal in
outlining the euro zone's future policy
direction.
Move on day -0.18 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.81 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won)
