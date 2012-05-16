SEOUL May 16 South Korea's main KOSPI index slumped at the market open on Wednesday to a fresh, four-month intraday low, poised for a sixth-straight losing session as a re-election in Greece added to fears of its possible exit from the euro zone.

Large-cap technology shares weighed, with LG Display falling 3.1 percent while Samsung Electronics shed 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.85 percent at 1,882.78 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)