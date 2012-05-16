SEOUL May 16 Seoul shares tumbled on Wednesday to post their worst daily percentage loss of the year, dragged down by sharp declines in blue-chip memory chip producers after reports Apple Inc had placed a huge supply order with Japanese rival Elpida.

Samsung Electronics slumped 6.2 percent while SK Hynix plunged 8.9 percent.

Broader worries about the euro zone also weighed in, pulling the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 3.08 percent to close at 1,840.53 points, a fresh, four-month closing low and the sixth straight losing session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)