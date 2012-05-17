SEOUL May 17 Seoul shares opened higher on
Thursday finding support on bargain bids after the worst
percentage decline of the year in the previous session, although
the market remains under pressure over capital shortages facing
Greek banks.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 0.7
percent after tumbling more than 6 percent on Wednesday
following reports of a large memory chip order from Apple Inc
to Japanese rival Elpida.
Crude-oil refiners led the early advance, as SK Innovation
gained 3 percent and S-Oil rose 1.4
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.37 percent at 1,847.31 points as of 0008 GMT.
