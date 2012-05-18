SEOUL May 18 Seoul shares tumbled at the market open to their lowest level of 2012 as investors were rattled by fears of insolvency in Spanish banks and the prospect of Greece exiting the euro zone.

Blue-chip technology shares lost ground, with Samsung Electronics down 2 percent while SK Hynix falling 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.1 percent at 1,806.57 points as at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)