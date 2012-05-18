UPDATE 1-Canada's ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 mln
June 8 Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.
SEOUL May 18 Seoul shares fell more than 2.5 percent early on Friday to their lowest intra-day level of the year, breaking below the psychologically significant 1,800-point level, as investors slashed risk exposure over fears of instability in Spanish banks and a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.64 percent at 1,796.04 points at 0028 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Dime Community Bancshares files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rPmwzb) Further company coverage: