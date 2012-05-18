* KOSPI breaks support line, negative for the year

* Financials battered by ailing Spanish banking system

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 18 Seoul shares tumbled to their lowest level this year, breaking below the psychologically key 1,800 chart level as already fragile sentiment was battered by fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking system.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.54 percent at 1,798.48 points as of 0125 GMT.

"It is too difficult to accurately quantify the risks in Europe over which concerns will become reality and how much damage it will translate into. Volatility is set to persist until we can find out exactly how much trouble we are in," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The main bourse has now turned lower for the year so far, down 1.7 percent from the final trading day of 2011.

Moody's Investors Service cut the ratings of 16 troubled Spanish banks, saying the government's ability to support them had weakened, while Spain's borrowing costs shot up at a bond auction after data confirmed that the country had officially slipped into a recession.

Financials were hammered following reports - denied by the Spanish government - of a bank run in cash-strapped Spanish lender Bankia that amounted to 1 billion euros in deposits withdrawn over the past week.

Hana Financial Group led the fall among the local banks, falling 4.4 percent while Shinhan Financial Group dropped 3.2 percent.

Blue-chip heavyweights also dragged on the market, as Samsung Electronics fell 3.6 percent while Hyundai Motor sagged 3.1 percent and KIA Motors shed 3.2 percent.

Samsung, Hyundai, and KIA are the three largest listed companies on the Seoul bourse, accounting for nearly a quarter of the KOSPI's total market capitalization combined.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 2.63 percent with 186 listings out of the 200 in the benchmark posting declines. The junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index was down 2.68 percent.

Some bargain-hunting was spotted near the psychologically significant 1,800 level that saw the index drift above and below that key threshold throughout the morning session.

"Institutions stepped in to try and keep their heads above water at 1,800 points, but it is a strain given the uncertainty and rock-bottom sentiment," said Cho.

"But the valuation low-point after the Greek crisis last August seen at around 1,770-1,790 points may be the more likely support line for now," he said.

Further bearish signals weighed on the market, as data showed manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region had unexpectedly slowed while the job market continued its sluggish recent pace.

Seoul shares had rallied as much as 12 percent for the year at their peak in March, but entered the second quarter amid signs of economic slowdown in the United States and China and renewed flare-ups in the euro zone. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)