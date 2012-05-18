SEOUL May 18 Seoul shares tumbled through key support to their lowest close so far this year, wrapping up their worst trading week in eight months on fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking system and the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Blue-chip heavyweights underperformed, with Samsung Electronics sliding 4.7 percent and Kia Motors plunging 5.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) suffered its worst daily percentage loss of the year, falling 3.4 percent to close at 1,782.47 points, down 7 percent for the week, and below the key level of 1,800.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)