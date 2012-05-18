* KOSPI breaks support to its worst pct decline of year
* Financials hammered by ailing Spanish banking system
* Blue-chip heavyweights drag with steep declines
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 18 South Korean shares tumbled on
Friday to their lowest closing level of the year, wrapping up
their worst trading week in eight months on fears of contagion
from the ailing Spanish banking system and prospects of a Greek
exit from the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
suffered its worst daily percentage decline of the year, sliding
3.4 percent to close at 1,782.47 points, down 7 percent for the
week and smashing through a key support level of 1,800 points.
"There's no telling how far-reaching the consequences will
be if the euro zone contagion goes critical," said Cho
Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
"Technical support lines are collapsing since nobody
seriously considered a Greek euro zone exit and priced in its
chain of consequences until now."
The main bourse has now turned lower for the year, wiping
out all of its gains from a first-quarter rally, down 2.4
percent from the final trading day of 2011.
Moody's Investor Service cut the ratings of 16 troubled
Spanish banks on Thursday, saying the government's ability to
support them had weakened, while Spain's borrowing costs shot up
at a bond auction after data confirmed that the country had
officially slipped into a recession.
Intensifying risk aversion saw foreign investors fleeing the
South Korean market for a 13th straight session, with a net
total of 3.2 trillion won ($2.75 billion) in equity outflow
during the stretch.
Financials were hammered following reports - denied by the
Spanish government - of a bank run in cash-strapped Spanish
lender Bankia that amounted to 1 billion euros in deposits
withdrawn over the past week.
Hana Financial Group led the fall among local
banks, sliding 6.2 percent while Shinhan Financial Group
fell 4.9 percent.
Blue-chip heavyweights also dragged on the market, as
Samsung Electronics sagged 4.7 percent while Hyundai
Motor sank 4.8 percent and KIA Motors
tumbled 5.7 percent.
Samsung and Hyundai are the two largest firms on the main
bourse by market value, while KIA stumbled from third to fourth
after Friday's steep decline to fall behind POSCO.
The three listings make up nearly a quarter of the KOSPI's total
market capitalization.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 3.5 percent
with 187 listings out of the 200 in the benchmark seeing red to
highlight broad falls in market. The junior, small-cap-heavy
KOSDAQ index tumbled 4.2 percent.
Further bearish signals weighed on the market, as data
showed manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region had
unexpectedly slowed while the job market continued its sluggish
recent pace.
Seoul shares had rallied as much as 12 percent for the year
at their peak in March, but that gain has been erased in the
second quarter amid signs of economic slowdown in the United
States and China and renewed flare-ups in the euro zone.
Move on day -3.4 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1162.8750 won)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)