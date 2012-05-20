SEOUL, May 21 Seoul shares are set to extend
losses on Monday, as investors continue to reduce their exposure
to risky assets over a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.
"Although selling pressure has been scaled down after last
week's heavy losses, sentiment is still too negative to spur
bargain hunters into activity," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.
Kwak said the markets will likely remain depressed until the
euro zone leaders' summit on Wednesday, where it is hoped a
clear set of crisis fighting steps will be agreed upon to
restore market confidence.
Spain's banks, saddled with bad loans after a property boom
collapsed, may need a bailout that would strain Madrid's already
stretched finances and possibly require an international bailout
regardless of any contagion threat from Greece.
World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on
Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat
financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy
increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is
coming off its worst-week in eight months, tumbling 3.4 percent
to close at 1,782.47 points on Friday, its steepest daily
decline of the year, to smash through a key support level of
1,800 points.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,295.22 -0.74% -9.640
USD/JPY 79.17 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.723 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,592.29 0.02% 0.290
US CRUDE $91.10 -0.42% -0.380
DOW JONES 12369.38 -0.59% -73.11
ASIA ADRS 112.78 -1.51% -1.73
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street
>Bonds fall on profit-taking as worries linger
>Euro rallies from 4-month low versus dollar
>Oil slips and posts 3rd weekly loss
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
The chiefs of Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
whose companies are embroiled in a bitter patent
litigation, have been instructed by a U.S. federal judge to
appear for court-supervised mediation.
**HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **
Iraq announced on Saturday a short-list of foreign companies
bidding to construct a $1 billion, 1,500 megawatt (MW) power
plant in western Iraq, which included Hyundai Engineering &
Construction.
**KB FINANCIAL GROUP **
Sources said KB Financial Group had a submitted
first round bid for ING's Asia-region insurance arm on
Saturday.
**OCI CORP **
South Korea's top polysilicon maker OCI said on
Friday it would delay investing 1.8 trillion won ($1.6
billion)to build a new polysilicon production plant due to the
worsening European economic crisis and weak global solar
market.