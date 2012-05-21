(Repeats without change in text)

SEOUL May 21 Seoul shares rose early on Monday, pushing back above the psychologically key 1,800 point level after an early rally in blue-chip technology shares that were beaten down last week.

Samsung Electronics climbed 2.2 percent while SK Hynix rose 2.1 percent to highlight broad early gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.23 percent at 1,804.39 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)