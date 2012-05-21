* KOSPI higher; Samsung, automakers rally on bargain bids
* OCI tumbles after delay to $1.6 bln production plant
* Trading choppy, investors watch EU summit for cues
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 21 Seoul shares ended higher
following a sharp decline in the previous session, with global
jitters partially soothed by a pledge from world leaders to keep
Greece in the euro zone and to tackle debt with a balance of
fiscal discipline and pro-growth policies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.94 percent at 1,799.13, coming off a 3.4 percent plunge on
Friday, the worst daily percentage loss in five-months. But
trading remained choppy, with investors still on edge and
reluctant to add risk exposure amid the political deadlock in
Greece and fears over the health of Spain's ailing banks.
The session saw 3.6 trillion won ($3.1 billion) worth of
shares change hands on the main bourse, 86 percent of the daily
average recorded so far in May.
The G8 summit over the weekend ended with world leaders
pledging to support Greece's continued future in the euro zone
and vowing to take all necessary steps to combat Europe's debt
problems, but the meeting was long on statements and short on
tangible results.
"As long as questions over Greece and Spain are not clearly
addressed, investors will be hard pressed to take any clear
positions. Concrete solutions must be provided by the upcoming
euro zone summit to break the current market lull," said HMC
Securities analyst Lee Young-won.
A rally among blue-chip technology and automobile
heavyweights, which declined steeply last week on foreign
selling, lifted the broader index.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listing
on the KOSPI, rose 3.7 percent, halting a four-session plunge
that wiped out more than $20 billion of its market value.
Hyundai Motor Co gained 3.5 percent and KIA Motors
Corp advanced 3.8 percent.
"Risk flight may have hit every stock in the index last
week, but tech portfolios may have diverted a large amount of
funds out of Samsung to participate in Facebook's IPO, which may
explain last week's exaggerated losses," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Samsung, Hyundai, and KIA are the three biggest components
on the main bourse, making up nearly a quarter of its total
market capitalisation.
The large-cap rally lifted the KOSPI 200 average of core
stocks 1.2 percent, outpacing the broader index and the
small-cap heavy KOSDAQ, which ticked 0.05 percent
higher.
OCI Corp, South Korea's largest
polysilicon-maker, fell 4.4 percent after announcing a delay of
its $1.6 billion investment in a new production plant, pressured
by falling wafer prices and weakened demand because of the euro
zone debt crisis.
After a heavy, 13-day risk flight selloff by offshore
investors totalling a net 3.2 trillion won ($2.7 billion), the
foreign outflow was markedly subdued on Monday, with net selling
at 57.7 billion won.
Investors will be watching for market cues from Wednesday's
unofficial euro zone summit in Brussels, where member leaders
are expected to propose new debt-fighting measures to counter
recent developments in Greece and Spain.
