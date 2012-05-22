SEOUL, May 23 Seoul shares are likely to drift in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors take to the sidelines ahead of an informal summit of European Union leaders, although any quick and decisive action is seen unlikely. The meeting of leaders late on Wednesday is expected to revolve around a French-led idea of common bonds jointly underwritten by all member states, but Germany looks unlikely to change its opposing stance. "The issuance of common bonds will also require large structural changes which is a difficult enough task even if there was a political consensus, which there isn't," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.19 percent to close at 1,820.49 points on Tuesday. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:33 GMT--------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,316.63 0.05% 0.640 USD/JPY 79.98 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.777 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,568.19 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE $91.67 -0.20% -0.180 DOW JONES 12502.81 -0.01% -1.67 ASIA ADRS 114.14 -0.31% -0.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat after late volatility >Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales >Euro tumbles on Greek exit fears >Oil falls as Iran talks progress ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP ** Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hyundai Motor's (HMC) and Kia Motors' (Kia) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. **DAELIM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD ** A consortium between Japan's trading house Sojitz Corp and South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co Ltd has won an $826 million contract to supply machinery to the biggest thermal power plant in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said. **GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP ** Local media reports citing industry sources say GS Engineering & Construction Corp has completed the takeover of Spain's Inima, an environmental unit of Obrascon Huarte Lain in a deal worth 231 million euros ($295 million). (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)