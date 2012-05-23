* KOSPI pulls back above 1,800-point level
* Investors cautious, take profit on tech blue chips
* Daelim, LG International up on offshore orders
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 23 Seoul shares lost ground on
Wednesday, falling back from a two-session rebound amid investor
caution on the eve of a summit of euro zone leaders, with
selling in blue chips pressuring the broader index.
Further uncertainty from Europe weighed on the local market,
heavily dependent on offshore fund flows. Euro zone leaders are
due to discuss new debt-fighting measures at an informal summit
later on Wednesday, with an agenda headed by a French-led stand
to jointly-issue common bonds, in the face of stubborn
opposition from Germany.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.41 percent at 1,802.97 points as of 0145 GMT, after
drifting below the psychologically-key 1,800 threshold earlier
in the session.
"Germany may be slowly warming to the idea of pro-growth
policies, but no immediate solutions appear likely to come out
of the meeting, with members at odds over a proposal to jointly
issue common bonds," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim
Sung-bong.
Investors took profit on blue-chip technology counters that
had risen on technical support in the previous two session
following steep declines last week.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listing
on the KOSPI index, was down 2.2 percent after shedding as much
3.5 percent early in the session. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
slid 3 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was down 1.3
percent, while the small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index edged
0.3 percent lower.
Offshore investors cut their risk exposure once more after
snapping a 14-session selling streak on Tuesday, dumping a net
186 billion won ($159.9 million) worth of shares.
Daelim Industrial Co Ltd bucked the downward
trend with a 3.3 percent gain after it won a $826 million
contract to supply machinery to the biggest thermal power plant
in northern Vietnam.
LG International Corp climbed 5 percent after
saying its consortium with unlisted Hyundai Engineering Co had
won a $530 million deal to build a refinery in Turkmenistan.
($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)