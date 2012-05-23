* KOSPI snaps two-day rebound as EU summit hopes dim * Shipyards sink on credit woes as contagion fears relit * Blue-chip technology shares fall on profit-taking By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 23 Shares in South Korea fell on Wednesday, with shipbuilders the biggest losers, on worries about the euro zone and the health of European banks, the traditional lenders to the global industry. EU leaders were meeting in Brussels later on Wednesday, but markets were holding off bets on whether they would agree on bold measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.1 percent to close at 1,808.62 points after briefly drifting below the psychological level of 1,800 earlier in the session. The main bourse snapped a two-day technical rally that followed sharp declines last week. "Uncertainty surrounding a possible Greek exit from the euro zone reared its ugly head again, and it's difficult to expect any short-term fixes being agreed upon in the upcoming euro zone summit," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slumped 5.7 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries declined 2.9 percent. Blue-chip technology shares fell to profit-taking after gains in the last two sessions, with SK Hynix tumbling 4.9 percent while LG Display dropped 4 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks dipped 1.2 percent. "The euro-zone faces a long-term problem which is difficult enough by itself, but the opinion divide between its leaders makes it that much more unlikely that anything tangible will come out of this meeting," said Oh, referring to the EU summit. Wednesday saw a net outflow of foreign capital worth 382 billion won ($328.4 million), a day after offshore snapped a 14-day sell-off. Trading was choppy with 4.14 trillion won worth of shares exchanging hands on Wednesday, the second lowest daily turnover recorded so far in May. POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker and the fourth-biggest component on the KOSPI index, dipped 1 percent to post a six-day losing streak, remaining under pressure after Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook on Wednesday. Move on day -1.1 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.93 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by sanjeev Miglani)