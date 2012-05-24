SEOUL May 24 Seoul shares eased on Thursday, weighed down by resurgent fears over a possible Greek euro zone exit, holding up the psychologically important 1,800 point chart level.

Shipbuilders led the declines, as Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 1 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.33 percent at 1,802.58 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)