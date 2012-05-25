SEOUL May 25 Seoul shares edged higher at the market open on Friday, with the benchmark index poised to eke out a small weekly gain after a two-week slide, but gains were seen capped as investors remained cautious amid fears that Greece may leave the euro zone.

Modest early gains were led by tech counters, with SK Hynix rising 1.3 percent while LG Electronics was up 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.39 percent at 1,821.50 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)