* KOSPI posts weekly gain of 2.3 percent to halt skid * Premier Wen remarks support battered China-linked shares * LG Display down on reports Sony will supply iPhone panels By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 25 South Korean shares climbed on Friday and for the week, halting a two-week slide, but gains were capped by worries about Europe's festering debt crisis and signs of weak global economic growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.53 percent to close at 1,824.17 points, posting a weekly gain of 2.3 percent. The KOSPI index tumbled more than 10 percent in the two-weeks up to last Friday, battered by the political turmoil in Greece and fears about ailing Spanish banks, before technical support triggered a limited rebound this week. "The current fear level over Greece may have been priced in, but expect to see more volatility in the near-term on any news flow that could significantly amplify its tail risk," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. After European policymakers failed to make any significant inroads to solve the region's debt crisis, its damaging effects on global growth were highlighted by lacklustre economic data from the United States, China, and Europe. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pledged a more supportive, fine-tuned economic policy during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which came after data showing China's HSBC Flash PMI on production had fallen in April for the seventh straight month. Battered petrochemical and steel counters, heavily-dependant on demand from China, outperformed following Premier Wen's announcement. LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical-maker, soared 4.8 percent while Hyundai Steel rose 3.3 percent. "Wen's remarks brought in fresh hopes of additional easing measures in China, enough to coax reluctant investors to seek bargains in recently laggard, China-linked shares," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Foreign investors continued to slash exposure to riskier assets as the European crisis raged, offloading a net 137.2 billion won ($116.2 million) worth of shares to set an 18-day selling streak, the longest foreign outflow run since July 2008. But institutional fund vehicles filled the gap to underpin the index, buying a net 216.6 billion won worth of shares. "Steady bargain-hunting by institutions is providing strong support at the 1,800 point level despite continuous selling pressure from offshore investors," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook Securities. Trading was thin, however, with turnover of 3.5 trillion won on the main bourse, setting a fresh, five-year daily low after touching that milestone on Thursday. Shares in LG Display, a key supplier for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad line of products, saw its shares fall 2.7 percent to underperform sector peers after media reports citing industry sources said Sony Corp was likely to supply touch panels for Apple's next generation iPhone. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.45 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ climbed 1.47 percent. Move on day +0.53 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.08 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)