* KOSPI posts weekly gain of 2.3 percent to halt skid
* Premier Wen remarks support battered China-linked shares
* LG Display down on reports Sony will supply iPhone panels
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 25 South Korean shares climbed on
Friday and for the week, halting a two-week slide, but gains
were capped by worries about Europe's festering debt crisis and
signs of weak global economic growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.53 percent to close at 1,824.17 points, posting a
weekly gain of 2.3 percent.
The KOSPI index tumbled more than 10 percent in the
two-weeks up to last Friday, battered by the political turmoil
in Greece and fears about ailing Spanish banks, before technical
support triggered a limited rebound this week.
"The current fear level over Greece may have been priced in,
but expect to see more volatility in the near-term on any news
flow that could significantly amplify its tail risk," said Kim
Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
After European policymakers failed to make any significant
inroads to solve the region's debt crisis, its damaging effects
on global growth were highlighted by lacklustre economic data
from the United States, China, and Europe.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pledged a more supportive,
fine-tuned economic policy during a cabinet meeting on
Wednesday, which came after data showing China's HSBC Flash PMI
on production had fallen in April for the seventh straight
month.
Battered petrochemical and steel counters, heavily-dependant
on demand from China, outperformed following Premier Wen's
announcement.
LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical-maker,
soared 4.8 percent while Hyundai Steel rose 3.3
percent.
"Wen's remarks brought in fresh hopes of additional easing
measures in China, enough to coax reluctant investors to seek
bargains in recently laggard, China-linked shares," said Bae
Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Foreign investors continued to slash exposure to riskier
assets as the European crisis raged, offloading a net 137.2
billion won ($116.2 million) worth of shares to set an 18-day
selling streak, the longest foreign outflow run since July 2008.
But institutional fund vehicles filled the gap to underpin
the index, buying a net 216.6 billion won worth of shares.
"Steady bargain-hunting by institutions is providing strong
support at the 1,800 point level despite continuous selling
pressure from offshore investors," said Uhm Tae-woong, an
analyst at Bookook Securities.
Trading was thin, however, with turnover of 3.5 trillion won
on the main bourse, setting a fresh, five-year daily low after
touching that milestone on Thursday.
Shares in LG Display, a key supplier for Apple
Inc's iPhone and iPad line of products, saw its shares
fall 2.7 percent to underperform sector peers after media
reports citing industry sources said Sony Corp was
likely to supply touch panels for Apple's next generation
iPhone.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.45
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ climbed
1.47 percent.
Move on day +0.53 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.08 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)