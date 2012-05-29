SEOUL May 29 Seoul shares tread water near the opening bell on Tuesday after mixed developments in Europe, with optimism from new polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout parties proving short-lived as Spain's 10-year borrowing costs soared.

Shipyards were the biggest movers in a broadly flat market, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding climbing 2.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.19 percent at 1,820.74 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)