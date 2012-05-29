BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
SEOUL May 29 Seoul shares tread water near the opening bell on Tuesday after mixed developments in Europe, with optimism from new polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout parties proving short-lived as Spain's 10-year borrowing costs soared.
Shipyards were the biggest movers in a broadly flat market, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding climbing 2.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 1.6 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.19 percent at 1,820.74 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options