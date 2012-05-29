BRIEF-Xinhua Holdings' CEO to transfer shares of Activate Interactive Pte to unit
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SEOUL May 29 Seoul shares rode technical support to post a third straight winning session on Tuesday, led by a rally in STX affiliates on news of group-wide restructuring efforts and helped further by a broad bargain-hunting rally in recently battered sectors.
Units of the STX conglomerate swept the leaderboard of top percentage gainers, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soaring 7.8 percent while STX Pan Ocean jumped 7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.41 percent to close at 1,849.91 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.