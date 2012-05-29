SEOUL, May 30 Seoul shares are expected to climb for a fourth straight day on Wednesday on hopes that China will take additional stimulus measures to boost its slowing economy. "The pace of deceleration in the Chinese economy has been quicker than most anticipated, shortening the expected timeline until easing steps are taken," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Investors may find attractive valuations in China-linked, growth sensitive shares such as petrochemicals and steelmakers, which have dragged on the index since signs of slowdown in the world's second-largest economy began surfacing in the first quarter. Gains on Wednesday may lack conviction however, after the euro fell to a near two-year low against the U.S. dollar amid fears that Spain's rising borrowing costs and ailing banking system could mean the country will need a bailout package. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.4 percent to close at 1,849.91 points on Tuesday. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:49 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,332.42 1.11% 14.600 USD/JPY 79.49 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.748 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,553.29 -0.08% -1.250 US CRUDE $90.74 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 12580.69 1.01% 125.86 ASIA ADRS 113.95 2.00% 2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- >St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct >Bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears >Euro cut to near 2-year low on Spain bank angst >Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KEYSTONE GLOBAL CO LTD ** According to local media reports, Keystone Global is acquiring a coking coal mine in the United States for $480 million. The mine, located across the states of West Virginia and Kentucky, has reserves worth $11 billion worth of coal that could be extracted over the next 14 years. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics launched its top-of-the-range Galaxy S3 smartphone in Europe on Tuesday, aiming to outsell its previous model that helped the South Korean company topple Apple as the world's largest smartphone maker. **UNISON CO LTD ** Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will take a 34 percent stake in Korean wind turbine maker Unison. Toshiba said the deal, worth 6.2 billion yen ($78 million), will make it Unison's leading shareholder. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)