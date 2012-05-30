BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
SEOUL May 30 Seoul shares edged lower near the opening bell on Wednesday, with hopes regarding additional Chinese stimulus measures outweighed by nagging worries about the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.28 percent at 1,844.79 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.