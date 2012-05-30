UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
SEOUL May 30 Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday to snap a three-day winning run, pressured by mounting worries over Spain's ailing banks and dashed hopes of aggressive stimulus action by China, although the index clawed back some earlier losses on technical support.
Shipping lines led underperformers, with Hyundai Merchant Marine falling 3 percent while STX Pan Ocean shed 2.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,844.86 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.