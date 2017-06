SEOUL May 31 Seoul shares fell more than 1.5 percent at the market open on Thursday as soaring bond yields in debt-plagued Spain triggered fears the euro zone's fourth-largest economy could seek a bailout.

Crude oil refiners underperformed. SK Innovation slid 3.5 percent while S-Oil fell 3.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.59 percent at 1,815.50 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)