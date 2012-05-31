* Refiners tumble as oil prices drop to 6-mth low

* Jittery investors hunker down in defensive plays

* Ssangyong up on Indian parent's robust Q1 profits

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 31 Seoul shares fell on Thursday, as surging borrowing costs in debt-plagued Spain stoked fears that the euro zone's fourth largest economy could be forced to seek a bailout, triggering a sell-off of equities and commodities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.45 percent at 1,818.03 points as of 0133 GMT.

"Investors were already exposed to the problems in Spain, but what really disturbed the market were oil prices and U.S. bond yields which broke out of range to hit long-period lows," said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest in at least 60 years on Wednesday as investors fled from risky assets to take refuge in safe-havens.

Crude refiners were battered after oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday to its lowest level in six months.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, tumbled 4.5 percent while S-Oil, the country's third biggest, slid 3 percent.

A warning by Spain's central banker that Madrid will miss deficit targets this year pushed Spanish 10-year yields above 6.7 percent, close to 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable and which could push Spain to seek a bailout.

The renewed risk aversion weighed heavily on brokerages, as Daewoo Securities declined 3.3 percent while Woori Investment & Securities shed 2.3 percent.

Foreign capital outflows picked up momentum after trickling down in the last two sessions, as offshore investors dumped a net 111.1 billion Korean won ($94.5 million) midway through Thursday's morning session.

Investors rotated into defensive plays such as the telecommunications and consumer sectors to escape from wide falls in the broader market.

SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, rose 1.2 percent while tobacco-maker KT&G gained 1.7 percent.

Ssangyong Motor bucked trends to rally 3.4 percent after its owner, India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , posted a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profits. ($1 = 1176.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)