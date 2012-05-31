SEOUL May 31 Seoul shares closed nearly flat on
Thursday, as bargain-hunting erased a steep initial decline
triggered by fears that surging borrowing costs in Spain could
force it to seek a bailout.
However, the recovery was not enough to prevent the index
from suffering its worst month since August, 2011.
Energy and petrochemical counters underperformed, with SK
Innovation down 2.8 percent and LG Chem Ltd
off 2.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.08 percent lower on Thursday to finish at 1,843.47 points for
a 7 percent overall decline in May, its worst performance in
nine months.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)