SEOUL May 31 Seoul shares closed nearly flat on Thursday, as bargain-hunting erased a steep initial decline triggered by fears that surging borrowing costs in Spain could force it to seek a bailout.

However, the recovery was not enough to prevent the index from suffering its worst month since August, 2011.

Energy and petrochemical counters underperformed, with SK Innovation down 2.8 percent and LG Chem Ltd off 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent lower on Thursday to finish at 1,843.47 points for a 7 percent overall decline in May, its worst performance in nine months. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)