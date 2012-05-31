SEOUL, June 1 Seoul shares are seen trading in a narrow range on Friday, with investors on the sidelines ahead of key economic indicators out of the United States and China. Payrolls processor ADP said private employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected 148,000, putting investors on edge before Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls report. "The ADP report gave us a slight preview, but investors aren't likely to act on it with much conviction until the official numbers are out," said Lim Soo Gyoon, analyst at Samsung Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, putting in its worst trading month since August, 2011 as fears about Europe's deepening debt woes mounted. Surveys of China's vast manufacturing sector are likely to show on Friday that the pace of output slowed further in May, as weak domestic demand doused April's sparks of strength. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,310.33 -0.23% -2.990 USD/JPY 78.36 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.563 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,560.24 -0.16% -2.460 US CRUDE $86.55 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12393.45 -0.21% -26.41 ASIA ADRS 111.50 0.01% 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes dire month with a whimper >Jittery investors chase US bond yields to record >European fiscal woes sink euro against dollar,yen >Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SHIPBUILDERS** Chinese shipyards are offering to sell vessels at discounts of more than 20 percent as builders look to protect market share from higher quality Asian rivals and stay afloat amid a wave of consolidation, industry sources said. **SSANGYONG MOTOR CO ** Mahindra & Mahindra, the owner of South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor, will spend 50 billion rupees ($888 million) on capital expenditure over the next three years starting in 2012/13, a company executive said on Thursday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)