* Soft economic data batters cyclical stocks
* SK C&C up nearly 5 pct on share repurchase plan
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 1 Seoul shares retreated on Friday
morning, extending their losing run into a third day, after
weaker-than-expected Chinese PMI data stoked worries over a
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.85 percent at 1,827.88 points as of 0155 GMT.
"Although Europe remains the main focal point of the market
from a broader view, short-term fundamental variables entered
the picture today with soft readings in U.S. jobs and Chinese
output weighing, but the impact isn't expected to last," said
Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
U.S. payrolls processor ADP said private employers created
133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected 148,000, putting
investors on edge before Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls
report.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and well short of
forecasts of 52.2, in the latest sign that output in the world's
No.2 economy is cooling.
The data hurt cyclical stocks, with steelmakers and
shipyards bearing the brunt of the losses.
POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker,
fell 2.4 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries, the
world's biggest shipbuilder, shed 2.6 percent.
Investors continued to seek refuge in defensive plays such
as telecommunications, with SK Telecom, South
Korea's top mobile service provider, gaining 2.5 percent.
SK C&C soared 4.9 percent after the company said
it planned to buy back 2 million shares for as much as 180
billion won ($152.5 million).
Seoul shares fell 7 percent in May to log their worst
monthly decline in nine months, hit by uncertainty over Greece's
future in the euro zone and Spain's ailing bank health.
($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)