* KOSPI up 0.6 pct for the week despite 3-day skid * China, US data weigh but chart support stems losses * Cyclicals battered, investors rotate into defensives By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 1 Seoul shares fell for a third straight session on Friday in response to soft economic data from China and a possible downbeat jobs report out of the United States later in the day though bargain hunting near the end of trade pared losses. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.49 percent to close at 1,834.51 points after falling as much as 1.2 percent shortly after China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell short of forecasts to its weakest reading of the year, the latest sign of slowdown in the world's second largest economy. Adding to downside pressure was a gloomy preview of the U.S. jobs market before Friday's official non-farm payrolls data, after a report by payrolls processor ADP showed lower-than-expected private sector job creation in May. Despite the bearish sentiment, bargain hunters saw attractive valuations at a key support level near 1,800 points, helping the index to end 0.57 percent higher for the week. "Uncertainty will continue to pressure the market until at least mid-June but despite that, there are a lot of cheap stocks that are ripe for the picking after heavy losses in May," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. The main bourse is coming off a 7 percent decline in May, logging its worst fall in nine months after being hit by uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone and Spain's ailing bank health. Foreign investors remained downbeat however, dumping a net 235.1 billion won ($199.2 million) worth of shares on Friday. Risk aversion had prompted offshore players to move a net 3.8 trillion won out of the local market in May. Cyclical, growth-sensitive sectors underperformed following the soft data, with shipyards and builders bearing the brunt of the losses. Hyundai Mipo Dockyards tumbled 4.7 percent while Samsung Engineering fell 4.3 percent. Investors looking for safe-havens continued to stock up on defensive stocks such as telecommunications, with SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile service provider, gaining 2.9 percent while KT Corp, the country's second-largest, rose 1.4 percent. Shares in SK C&C soared 5.8 percent after the company said in a regulatory filing that it planned to buy back 2 million shares for as much as 180 billion won ($152.5 million). The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.44 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ ticked 0.04 percent higher. Investors will be on watch for further market cues when U.S. non-farm payrolls data is released later on Friday. Move on day -0.49 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +0.48 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)