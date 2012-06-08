* KOSPI falls but still poised for 3-week rally
* Steelmakers rise after China rate cut decision
* Automakers sputter after dashed U.S. stimulus hopes
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 8 South Korean shares eased on
Friday as investors booked profits from the latest two-day rally
and as worries lingered over the euro zone and slowing global
growth despite a surprise rate cut by China to boost its slowing
economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.54 percent at 1,838.02 points as of 0225 GMT. But it was
still up marginally for the week, which would represent a
third-straight weekly gain if the market was to close at that
level.
"There wasn't enough momentum to sustain the relief rally
especially after hefty gains made on Thursday, with investors
booking profits amid persistent negative buzz surrounding the
euro zone," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
"As for China's rate cut, no immediate impact should be
expected as it is a long-term action with slow yielding results
which we may begin to see in third quarter and beyond," Kim
added.
Investors cheered China's surprise decision to cut interest
rates for the first time in more than three years, but optimism
was replaced by caution as investors and economists worried that
the move signaled the impending release of some grim economic
data.
China-linked steelmakers posted modest gains following the
rate cut, as Hyundai Steel rose 3 percent while
POSCO gained 2.1 percent.
The broad market was down across the board however, with 18
of 20 KRX sub-indices drifting in the red.
Automakers led declines after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke offered no new hints of further easing at a
congressional testimony despite recent signs of sputtering
growth in the world's largest economy. The United States is
Korean automakers' largest export market,
Hyundai Motor fell 1.5 percent while KIA Motors
shed 1 percent. Hyundai and Kia are, respectively,
the second and third largest components in the KOSPI index by
market capitalization.
Market reaction was muted to South Korea's rate decision,
with the central bank holding rates at 3.25 percent for the 12th
consecutive month as had been widely expected. However, it cited
greater downside growth risks from the deepening euro zone
crisis, hinting at a potential stance shift amid growing rate
cut expectations.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)