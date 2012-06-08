BRIEF-Home Capital says aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $1.10 bln as of June 7
* HISA deposit balances were $105.9 million as of June 7 versus $106.3 million as of June 6
SEOUL, July 8 South Korean shares eased on Friday as investors booked profits from the latest two-day rally, with a surprise interest rate cut by China to boost its economy outweighed by nagging concerns of weak global growth and the unresolved euro zone debt crisis.
Blue-chip exporters underperformed, as Samsung Electronics fell 1.4 percent while Hyundai Motor shed 1.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.67 percent to close at 1,835.64 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; editing by Ed Lane)
* Franklin Resources Inc announces month-end assets under management