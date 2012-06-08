* KOSPI falls 0.67 pct on Friday to close out the week flat * Steelmakers post lone gains on China rate cut, stimulus hopes * Markets fret China economic data may show further weakening * STX affiliates see red after mass credit rating downgrade By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 8 South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits from the latest two-day rally, with a surprise interest rate cut by China outweighed by disappointment over the lack of clear signals on additional U.S. stimulus measures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,835.64 points, wrapping up a nearly flat trading week. "There wasn't much momentum to sustain the sharp climb in the index seen on Thursday so investors pumped the brakes, and China's unexpected rate cut has investors worried about what could have prompted the sudden move," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Initial optimism over China's surprise move to cut interest rates for the first time in more than three years was replaced by caution as investors and economists worried it could foreshadow a release of some grim economic data this weekend. But worries over Chinese data also fueled speculation of additional stimulus measures to support the world's second largest economy, lifting South Korean steelmakers which are highly-dependant on strong demand from China. The KRX Steel sub-index was the lone gainer among industry group sub-sectors, rising 0.9 percent. It was led by gains in Hyundai Steel, which closed up 2.8 percent, and POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker, which advanced 1.5 percent. Blue-chip exporters fell across the board after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no new hints of further easing at a congressional testimony despite recent signs of sputtering growth in the U.S. economy. Chipmaker SK Hynix fell 3.6 percent while auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.6 percent. STX Group affiliates fell across the board after Korea Investor Service (KIS), a South Korean ratings agency and an affiliate of Moody's, conducted a mass credit rating and outlook downgrade, citing financial vulnerability and a prolonged downturn in the shipbuilding and container shipping business. STX Corp slid 4.5 percent while STX Pan Ocean declined 3.5 percent. Trading was thin with 3.4 trillion won ($2.9 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on Friday, just over 80 percent of the average daily turnover logged so far in June. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.74 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ slid 0.9 percent. Market reaction was muted after South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.25 percent for the 12th consecutive month, as had been widely expected. However, it cited greater downside growth risks from the deepening euro zone crisis, hinting at a potential stance shift amid growing rate cut expectations. Move on day -0.67 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +0.54 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1171.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)