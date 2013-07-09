SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares ended 0.7 percent
higher on Tuesday as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd bounced from a 10-month closing low in the
previous session, and shares in Asiana Airlines Inc
recovered some ground following its aircraft's crash-landing in
San Francisco.
Samsung Electronics, the biggest component on the main
KOSPI, gained 0.9 percent, as investors regarded its valuations
as cheap compared to both the benchmark and rival Apple Inc
.
Hyundai Motor Co, the second biggest component,
climbed 1.6 percent.
Asiana Airlines Inc shares rebounded 1.1 percent
on their second day of trading after one of its Boeing 777
aircraft crash-landed at San Francisco's international airport
on Saturday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up at
1,839.35 points.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)