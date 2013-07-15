SEOUL, July 15 South Korean shares closed 0.3 percent higher on Monday, reversing losses, after China's second quarter growth data eased worries about the health of the economic powerhouse.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component on the main KOSPI, erased a 2 percent fall and finished up 0.08 percent.

Steelmaker POSCO, the third biggest component, rose 0.8 percent, shaking off a 1.1 percent loss.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up at 1,875.16 points, after losing as much as 1.2 percent early in the session.

Shipyards extended gains cheered by new orders. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd ended up 1.5 percent after winning a 1.17 trillion won ($1.04 billion) order to build two drillships.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 1.6 percent after it said it had received a 1.25 trillion won ($1.1 billion) drillship order.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)