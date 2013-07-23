SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares reached their
highest close in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, helped by
continued foreign investor demand and rallies for large cap
stocks including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO.
Samsung Electronics, the biggest component on
the main KOSPI, rose 2.7 percent.
POSCO, the third-biggest, advanced 3.4 percent
after a media report said Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to
raise steel prices, boosting hopes of a recovery in the
sector.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished at
1,904.15 points, the highest close since June 13.
